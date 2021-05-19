Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,983 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Nasdaq worth $112,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.