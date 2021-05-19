Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,047 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.31% of Synaptics worth $111,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

