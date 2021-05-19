Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of The Hershey worth $108,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $174.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

