Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.10% of Murphy USA worth $110,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

