Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 123,197 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862,157 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 123,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.69% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $106,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

