Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,543 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.95% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $109,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,199 shares of company stock worth $1,574,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

