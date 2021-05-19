Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,269 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.73% of Rogers worth $108,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.79 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

