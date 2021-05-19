Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,879 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.19% of Columbia Banking System worth $107,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

