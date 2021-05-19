Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,302 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.03% of Innospec worth $112,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,468,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

