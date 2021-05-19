Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 449 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52.

NYSE DIN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 151,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $3,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.