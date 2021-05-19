Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 449 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52.
NYSE DIN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 151,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $3,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
