Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Decreased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,331 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.