Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

