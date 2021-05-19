DMarket Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DMarket coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and $6,899.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

