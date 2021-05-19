DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 321.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 230.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

