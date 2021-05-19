Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

DNHBY traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,554. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.