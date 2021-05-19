DOC.COM (MTC) Price Reaches $0.0060

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $4.57 million and $182,049.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

