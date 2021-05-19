DOGEFI Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $288.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00005048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

