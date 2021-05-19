Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $432.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.05. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

