Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

