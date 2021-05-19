Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also commented on DFIN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
NYSE:DFIN opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $925.98 million, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.
In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 466.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 648,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
