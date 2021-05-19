Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFIN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $925.98 million, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 466.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 648,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

