Dora Factory 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.47 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $9.47 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00028915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.01232799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

