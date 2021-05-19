DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DOYU remained flat at $$7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,479. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

