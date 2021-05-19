DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $9.14 million and $3.89 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $753.70 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00480166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001742 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.