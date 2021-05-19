DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

