DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,608.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $463,310.24 and approximately $2,608.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011231 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

