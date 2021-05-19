Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Tops $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

