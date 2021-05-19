Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Trading 2% Higher

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)’s share price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.11. 510,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 773,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dufry alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.