Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $125.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the highest is $127.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $109.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 21.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Duluth has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

