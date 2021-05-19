Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 286,246 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 857,705 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.