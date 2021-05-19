Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.19.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

