DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

