DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

