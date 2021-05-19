E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 51,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,234,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $37,358,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.