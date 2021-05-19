Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of EAR opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.