Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.88 and a twelve month high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

