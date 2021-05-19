eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

