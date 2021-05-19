eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

