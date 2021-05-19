EchoLink (EKO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,890.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $165,890.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00072003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.01131321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00099655 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.