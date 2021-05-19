ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $405.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 65464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($5.16).

The company has a market capitalization of £270.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.86.

About ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.