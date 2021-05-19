Edgeless (EDG) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $677,660.19 and $548.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

