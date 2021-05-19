Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

PENN stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.