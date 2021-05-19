Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 776,484 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 603.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.52% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 33,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,186. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

