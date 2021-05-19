Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,665 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,000. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. 252,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

