Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. 73,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

