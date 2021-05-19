Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $119.90. 21,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.