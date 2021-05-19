Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,190,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $119.90. 21,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

