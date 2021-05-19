Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,041.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,910 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. 346,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $332.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.