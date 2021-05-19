Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $34.14 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $220.26. 52,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,911. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $158.75 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.