Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 251,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 601,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after purchasing an additional 92,303 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. 132,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

