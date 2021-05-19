Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $7.12 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 183.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

ALGN traded down $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $563.39. 9,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,666. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.29 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.85 and its 200-day moving average is $542.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

